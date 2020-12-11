unilad
All I Want For Christmas Is Number One In UK For First Time Ever

by : Saman Javed on : 11 Dec 2020 17:40
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You has topped the UK singles chart for the first time ever.

Taking her place at the top spot just two weeks before Christmas, Carey beat Wham!’s Last Christmas and Ariana Grande’s Positions.

Announcing the results via Twitter, the UK’s Official Charts account said:

Celebrating the news, Mariah Carey told Official Charts: ‘Happy Christmas UK!! We finally made it!!! We are keeping the Christmas spirit alive together despite how dismal the year’s been. Love you always!’

The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s The Fairytale of New York also made the top five, coming in at fourth place on this week’s chart.

All I Want for Christmas Is You, was first released in 1994 but resurfaces on the charts around the festive season every year.

Colombia Records

In the UK, the single has had more than 2.8 million sales so far. It also holds the title for the UK’s Most-Streamed Christmas Song Ever, notching up 10.8 million streams over the last seven days.

Earlier this week, the Official Charts Twitter said it was a close call between Wham! and Carey, with neither song having made number one in the UK before.

All I Want for Christmas narrowly lost out on Christmas Number 1 to East 17 in 1994, while Wham! took second place to Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? in 1984.

As the results show, Last Christmas will remain the record-holder for UK’s Best Selling Single To Not Reach Number 1.

Also this year, Carey released a brand new Christmas single, Oh Santa!, the video for which featured both Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. Since its release on December 3, the video has amassed more than 20 million views on YouTube.

