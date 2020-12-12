All I Want For Christmas Is You Voted Most Overrated Christmas Song Ever Atlantic Records/Mariah Carey/YouTube

From around mid-November onwards, it becomes more or less impossible to do your big shop without hearing it blasted out in the aisles. And I must admit, it still gets me a bit giddy every time.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You is perhaps the tinselliest, most Christmassy song ever made, tied in with everything from drunken festive karaoke to the Nativity bit in Love Actually.

I have personally tunelessly belted out this track throughout most of my December showers so far, however I will concede that it is played a lot.

If by some chance you’re reading this from another planet and need reminding of the lyrics, here you go:

The results of UNILAD’s poll of overrated Christmas songs are now in, and 35.7% of you reckon All I Want For Christmas Is You is the most overrated festive track of all time.

This is followed by Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmastime in second place (27.1%), The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York (gasp!) in third place, and Wham!’s Last Christmas in fourth place (14.8%).

As someone who has been listening to The Muppets Christmas Carol official soundtrack non-stop all afternoon, I’m probably not the best person to discuss the point at which a Christmas song gets overplayed or too annoying.

However, I can’t imagine what an earache it must be at this time of year for those who aren’t big fans of Mariah, forced to grit their teeth through her ‘ooooo’-ing’ and ‘yeahhh-ing’ for weeks on end.

Mariah Colombia Records

Hopefully Ms Carey won’t be too offended by our poll, should she be a UNILAD reader on the sly.

However, with All I Want For Christmas Is You currently ranked at number one in the charts in Austria, Germany, Holland, Italy, Norway and the UK, it’s clear there’s plenty of love out there for this classic – if a little overplayed – song.