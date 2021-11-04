Alleged Marilyn Manson Sexual Abuse Survivor Accuses Kanye West Of ‘Enabling A Rapist’

Alamy

One of the women who has accused Marilyn Manson of sexual abuse has spoken out after he appeared in Kanye West’s most recent livestreamed Sunday Service.

Manson, real name Brian Warner, participated in a prayer circle with West and Justin Bieber on Halloween.

According to those present at the service, Manson could be seen nodding as Bieber declared, ‘We cast out any demonic presence on this day in the name of Jesus.’

Ashley Morgan Smithline, who is suing Manson for alleged physical violence and psychological and sexual abuse, has accused West of ‘enabling a rapist’ by including Manson in his service, telling People, ‘He’s enabling an abuser and not just [of] one girl.’

Smithline and Manson dated for around two years after meeting in 2010. In February of this year, Smithline accused the Antichrist Superstar singer of sexual, psychological, and physical abuse.

She has previously told People that she ‘thought he was going to kill’ her during the allegedly abusive relationship, claiming, ‘I survived a monster.’

In her most recent interview, Smithline said it was ‘just like being traumatised’ to see Manson make an appearance during the celebrity prayer service, stating, ‘It’s heartbreaking. It makes me sick.’

Smithline continued:

It’s just showing the point that the world doesn’t really care if you rape and if you beat and hurt all these [women], you can do whatever you want, basically, if you have money and you’re a guy and you’re famous.

Manson’s spokesperson told People that the 52-year-old singer had been an ‘integral part’ of the Sunday Service, adding, ‘That’s nobody’s business,’ when asked whether or not Manson had begun practising Christianity.

Manson has previously denied all allegations put against him, made by more than 15 women, and has described the accusations as being ‘horrible distortions of reality’.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

