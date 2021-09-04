Amazing Footage Shows Man Using Chilis To Play Red Hot Chili Peppers Song

RedHotChiliPeppers/YouTube/tyzobloom/TikTok

Forget guitars, basses and drum kits – one musician has shown that when you put your mind to it, pretty much anything can be an instrument.

I’m not talking about the party trick of making songs out of a paper and comb or a piece of grass here, but rather creating actual songs using random objects and a little help from technology.

Advert 10

TikToker and musician Tyzo Bloom regularly impresses his followers with covers of artists such as Justin Bieber, the Black Eyed Peas and Miley Cyrus, making his displays all the more astounding by using things like peaches and actual black eye peas to recreate the tracks.

One of his more recent covers saw him take on the track Can’t Stop by the Red Hot Chili Peppers using nothing other than – you guessed it – red chilis.

Bloom creates different notes with the peppers by plugging in wires, hooking them up to his computer and assigning a sound to each object, allowing him to successfully put together a song by ‘playing’ the vegetables.

Advert 10

Check it out below:

Loading…

Viewers were quick to express their delight at the footage, with many requesting other song and object combinations such as Strawberry Fields Forever with strawberries, and the slightly more extravagant Californication with ‘the entire state of California’.

After receiving such a positive reaction to his video, Bloom has since gone on to cover Snow, also by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, using some Carolina Reaper peppers.

Advert 10