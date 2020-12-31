Americans Think The Jonas Brothers Wrote Year 3000 And People Are Freaking Out Jonas Brothers/Instagram/Universal Music

It’s finally time to say goodbye to the godforsaken year that is 2020. And, as with many years, people have been taking the time to reflect over the last 12 months on social media.

However, as people look back over what most of us would describe as a downright disaster of a year, there’s one joke that keeps popping up on Twitter, and it involves the Jonas Brothers and Busted.

‘The Jonas Brothers went to the year 3000. They could have warned us about COVID-19 but chose not to,’ reads one version of the recycled gag.

‘My great-great-great-granddaughter: listen carefully. It is imperative that you deliver this vaccine back before the year 2020, or all will be lost. Jonas Brothers: Omg u live underwater?’

Of course, the joke is referencing the iconic pop song Year 3000, which the Jonas Brothers released in 2006. But, as us Brits know, Year 3000 is not a Jonas Brothers original. It’s actually a cover of Busted’s 2002 hit, with a few lyric changes.

It turns out the Disney channel wasn’t fond of the ‘triple breasted women swimming around totally naked’.

Unsurprisingly, Busted stans have been freaking out over the revelation that many Americans think the song – which climbed to number two in the official UK charts all those years ago – is a Jonas Brothers song.

‘Every time I’m reminded Americans think The Jonas Brothers are the Year 3000 artist over Busted I get whiplash,’ one Busted fan wrote.

Another added: ‘The way Americans think this is a Jonas Brothers original and have no idea who Busted are knocks me SICK.’

The disrespect is real.