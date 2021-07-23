Amy Winehouse Tributes Pour In On 10-Year Anniversary Of Her Death

PA

Today, July 23, marks ten years since singer Amy Winehouse died.

Winehouse, known for her beehive hairstyle, winged eyeliner and velvety voice, brought jazz and swing to the modern-day music scene and went on to win several awards including a handful of Grammys and a World Music Award for World’s Best Pop Rock Female Artist.

Her first album Frank was well received, but the singer went on to achieve global success after the release of her track Rehab in 2006, which featured on her second album, Back to Black.

Sadly, sometimes Winehouse‘s undeniable talent was overshadowed in the media by substance and alcohol abuse – something that ultimately contributed to her death in 2011. She was hospitalised in 2007 for what was reported as an overdose of drugs and alcohol.

The You Know I’m No Good singer often spoke of her battles with mental health, and once described herself as a ‘manic depressive’.

While she went on to quit illegal drugs, the singer’s battle with alcohol continued. She was found dead at the age of 27 in her home in Camden, London, in 2011 by her bodyguard.

The coroner’s verdict of Winehouse’s tragic death was ‘misadventure’ after her blood alcohol content was found to be 416 per 100 (0.416%) at the time of her death, more than five times the legal drink-drive limit.

Winehouse joined other music greats such as Kurt Cobain and Jimmi Hendrix in being part of the 27 Club.

Her death shook the globe to the core, and tributes poured in for the Love Is A Losing Game singer. Now, ten years on from her tragic passing, heartfelt tributes are rolling in once again.

One Winehouse fan wrote on Twitter, ’10 years ago the world lost a bright shining star the unforgettable iconic legend of a lady.’

Another person wrote:

Ten years since Amy Winehouse passed away. A decade since we lost a young, talented and beautiful artist and one of the greatest voices from this generation. I love and miss you so much Amy, rest in peace. you’re a legend that will live forever in our hearts. 1983 – 2011.

A third Winehouse fan tweeted, ‘Ten years since we lost the most amazing vocal talent there ever was. Everything about her was/is mesmerising. I’m as gutted today as I was back then.’

Tributes have been rolling in all week for the singer in light of today marking the 10th anniversary of her death. Speaking on BBC Radio 6 about Winehouse, Pete Doherty described her as ‘an incredibly creative, beautiful soul who enchanted and entertained the world’.

Meanwhile, former Squeeze band member Jools Holland said on Sky News earlier this week that ‘a voice like hers comes once in 50 years’.

Winehouse’s god-daughter and fellow singer Dionne Bromfield also spoke to Sky News. Speaking of her ‘Aunty Amy’, Bromfield said, ‘She was a really simple girl. And it’s just everything around her was amplified and massive and big. So, yeah, the Amy I know is a loving, caring, funny and an extremely talented person. All the other stuff is just noise.’

If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone.