Ariana Grande Calls Trump Administration ‘F*cking Disgusting’ Over Trans Repeal

Ariana Grande is one of a number of high profile celebrities to call out the Trump administration after its decision to repeal healthcare laws for trans people.

Last week, June 12, laws put in place during Barack Obama’s time as president were repealed by the Trump administration, effectively erasing healthcare and certain protections for trans people and the LGBTQ+ community.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said the move was to recognise sex discrimination ‘according to the plain meaning of the word sex as male or female and as determined by biology’. Healthcare isn’t the only downgrade set to take place, as cuts were made to education, housing and military employment, among others.

The repeal arrives in the middle of Pride month, as well as the fourth anniversary of the Orlando shooting at Pulse, a gay club in which 49 people were killed and 53 others were injured. However, the HHS says this is ‘purely coincidental’.

The new ruling is aimed to come into effect next month. Since its announcement, many celebrities have condemned the decision, showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community and those who could be affected by the change.

Sharing a screenshot of an NPR headline that read: ‘Breaking: The Trump administration just finalized a rule that would remove nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people in health care and health insurance,’ Ariana Grande wrote ‘Disgusting’ alongside it, before again sharing the screenshot with the words ‘F*cking disgusting’ written over the top, Metro reports.

Anne Hathaway also took to Instagram to denounce Trump’s move, writing: ‘In the middle of a pandemic, in the middle of Pride Month, on the fourth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, on the week Riah Milton and Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells – two Black Trans Women – were murdered, Donald Trump erased Transgender civil rights protections in healthcare.’

Hathaway said she was ‘as angry as I have every been’, and encouraged her followers to vote.

Hathaway’s sentiment was echoed by many others on social media, as singer Tinashe said it was ‘unacceptable’, actress Alyssa Milano reminded people to register to vote, saying ‘May God help us all’, while George Takei noted the timing of the repeal, saying ‘There aren’t coincidences. There is only cruelty.’

Under the new decision from the Trump administration, any healthcare providers and insurance companies regulated under the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, and backed by federal funding now have the choice to refuse services to transgender people

Several LGBTQ+ rights groups have condemned the ruling, while The Human Rights Campaign plans to mount a legal challenge. The group’s president, Alphonso David, told CNN: ‘We cannot and will not allow Donald Trump to continue attacking us. Today, the Human Rights Campaign is announcing plans to sue the Trump administration for exceeding their legal authority and attempting to remove basic health care protections from vulnerable communities including LGBTQ people.’