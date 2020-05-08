Ariana Grande Didn't Want Carole Baskin In Her And Justin Bieber's New Music Video arianagrande/Instagram/Netflix

Ariana Grande has revealed she didn’t allow Tiger King’s Carole Baskin to be featured in her and Justin Bieber’s new music video, Stuck With U.

The new track dropped today, May 8, with a video which features clips submitted by fans, as well as scenes of Grande and Bieber dancing with their respective partners.

While a number of celebrity and fan submissions made the cut, one video that was purposefully excluded came from Tiger King’s very own Carole Baskin, who sent in a video of herself, her partner Howard and their cat swaying around their home while dressed in matching leopard-print robes and hats.

Baskin told TMZ some of ‘Justin’s friends’ asked her to submit the clip, though it’s unclear whether the request stemmed from Bieber himself.

The Love Yourself singer shared Baskin’s clip on Twitter as promotion for the video, writing:

Tonight. #stuckwithu. He ain’t going nowhere.

Though Bieber decided to share the clip with his fans, Grande soon responded to say the submission hadn’t made it in to the final video for Stuck With U.

She wrote:

for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ….. unique.

When one fan expressed their amusement at Grande’s response, the singer added: ‘i am very glad someone is laughing. the f*cking heart attacks i had over this.’

Grande didn’t give any explanation as to why she didn’t allow the clip to be included in the video, but it’s possible she didn’t want the controversy surrounding Baskin to take anything away from the release.

Baskin has garnered a lot of attention from the release of Netflix’s Tiger King, in which zoo keeper Joe Exotic claims she murdered her former husband and fed him to the tigers in her big cat sanctuary.

Baskin has steadfastly denied the rumours, though she has become the subject of songs, GIFs and memes labelling her as guilty.

If she had been included in the video, fans may have focused on her appearance rather than the song itself. The proceeds for Stuck With U will be donated to the First Responder Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of frontline workers.

Baskin said she and Howard weren’t told whether they’d made the final cut or not, though she was happy Bieber had decided to share her clip with his followers.

Speaking to TMZ, she also said she hoped ‘it doesn’t attract too many of the haters who have been bashing [them] since being misled by Tiger King.’

Other stars whose videos did make the cut for Stuck With U include Gwyneth Paltrow, Michael Buble, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.