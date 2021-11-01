Ariana Grande Retains Halloween Costume Crown With Creature From The Black Lagoon

Alamy/@ArianaGrande/Twitter

Ariana Grande’s Creature from the Black Lagoon Halloween costume is amazing, startling and shocking.

Similarly to The Weeknd, the thank u, next popstar never takes the spooky season lightly. In 2019, she underwent five hours ‘in prosthetics and glam’ for her costume inspired by the ‘Eye of the Beholder’ episode of The Twilight Zone. ‘Nothing makes me more feel more joy. Even if I can’t breathe or drink or eat,’ she wrote at the time.

This year, she stepped up her game even further. ‘Not since the beginning of time has the world beheld terror like this,’ as Grande transformed into the Creature from the Black Lagoon.

The original black-and-white 1954 movie follows a group of scientists who discover a strange prehistoric ‘Gill-man’ lurking in the depths of the Amazon. The original costume had a massive impact on pop culture, with Guillermo del Toro using it as an inspiration for his Oscar-winning The Shape of Water.

Posting to Twitter and Instagram, Grande unveiled her amazing effort with a simple black heart emoji, complete with a mock-up movie poster titled Miss Creature from the Black Lagoon, also ‘featuring Dalton Gomez as Handsome Scuba Man’.

The poster credits the incredible talent behind the costume, including hair stylist Josh Liu, makeup artist and prosthetics specialist Julie Hassett, photographer and designer Katia Temkin, eye makeup artist Ash K Holm, stylist Mimi Cuttrell and prosthetics assistants Ally McGillicuddy and Cici Andersen.

It’s unclear how long this particular costume took to come together, but one would assume it was even longer than five hours. In another glimpse shared on Instagram, Grande also dressed up as Ellen Greene’s Audrey from Little Shop of Horrors.

The post has racked up nearly 330,000 likes, with thousands of comments from her fans saying she ‘understood the assignment’ and ‘killed it’ this year.