Ariana Grande Sang I Won’t Say I’m In Love And Now Fans Want A Live-Action Hercules Remake

Ariana Grande’s rendition of I Won’t Say (I’m in Love) has Disney fans lobbying for the pop star to be cast in a Hercules live-action remake.

The thank u, next singer recently took part in ABC’s Disney Family Singalong, which brought together the likes of Frozen’s Josh Gad, Beyoncé, Demi Lovato and even the High School Musical cast for some nostalgic entertainment.

Grande, 26, took things one step further than her co-stars. She didn’t just perform the classic song from the 1997 movie – she whipped out a six-part harmony, practically becoming Meg and the five muses.

You can check out Grande’s performance below:

The singer’s manager, Scooter Braun, explained on Twitter that Grande did all the work on the rendition herself, mixing the tracks and camerawork over the course of a single day.

Ahead of the singalong’s broadcast last night, April 16, Grande’s mum Joan wrote: ‘FINALLY!! After singing the Muses and Meg all the time since you were four years old, I’m so excited for you to share your singing of every part of this gorgeous song.’ After it dropped online, she added: ‘Absolutely perfect in every way!’

It was an amazing ode to Meg that dropped fans’ jaws everywhere, with many dubbing it her audition for the part. Even Susan Egan, who voiced the iconic character in the original film, agrees that Grande should play the character in the event of a remake, writing: ‘Couldn’t be more perfect! Ariana Grande is the greatest thing since the pocket in pita!’

People have become so passionate about Grande being ‘born to play Meg’ that some fans started a petition calling for her to be cast in the film – however, bear in mind that it hasn’t been announced or confirmed by Disney to be in the works whatsoever. Despite this, it’s already attracted more than 12,000 signatures.

However, considering The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Lady and the Tramp and Mulan have all had contemporary revamps, any news of a Hercules remake wouldn’t be surprising. One must simply wait and see if Grande is considered for a part.

The event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, was organised to raise awareness of Feeding America amid the current global health crisis. Alongside Grande, Josh Groban sang You’ve Got A Friend In Me while Beyoncé performed Pinocchio‘s When You Wish Upon a Star.

The High School Musical cast also reunited for We’re All In This Together (except Zac Efron, who only appeared to introduce the performance and didn’t sing at all).

If you’d like to listen to the other star-studded renditions from the show, you can check them out here.