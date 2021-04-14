Ashnikko’s Rising Playlist Portrays An ‘Absolute Rollercoaster Of Emotions’

Warner Music

Ahead of her new livestream show to accompany last year’s critically acclaimed mixtape DEMIDEVIL, Ashnikko has delved into her record bag to curate a playlist exclusively for UNILAD Sound.

Appearing on the red carpet at last year’s Brit Awards flanked by two identical, bald beings in white – who were there, it seems, to simply hold up her enormous pig tails – Ashnikko certainly knows how to steal focus.

And that’s exactly what she’s done with this Rising playlist. With such diverse artists as Madlib to Jessie Reyez, Remi Wolf to Dolly Parton, Ashnikko is wearing her influences on her one, blue velvet sleeve.

Arriving on the scene in 2019, 25-year-old Ashnikko, real name Ashton Nicole Casey, initially rose to prominence on TikTok, thanks to her viral track STUPID with Yung Baby Tate. The song was quickly certified gold in the US and Canada, and paved the way for her breakthrough mixtape DEMIDEVIL, which landed in January this year.

The US-born, London-based singer spent time growing up Estonia and Latvia, and her varied upbringing is reflected in her music. Taking inspiration from artists such as Grimes and Missy Elliott, while sampling people like Kelis and Avril Lavigne, Ashnikko is quickly cementing herself as a larger-than-life character in the pop world.

Speaking about why she chose these tracks in particular for the Rising playlist, Ashnikko said: ‘These are the songs I’ve been listening to recently. A real eclectic mix which reflects the absolute rollercoaster of emotions I’ve been experiencing.’

The last 12 months have been a rollercoaster indeed. Thankfully, there’s always new music to discover to help make things that little bit easier. Check out Ashnikko’s playlist here.

