Astroworld Security Guards Sue Travis Scott For Traumatic Event Handling Dead Body
Two security guards have become the latest people to file lawsuits in connection with the Astroworld Festival tragedy, as they claim they suffered ‘mental and physical injuries’ after pulling dead bodies from the crowd.
Samuel and Jackson Bush are suing Travis Scott, as well as event organisers Live Nation, AJ Melino, Cactus Jack Records and others for more than $1 million in damages, saying the event left them ‘permanently scarred’.
The two men, who are uncle and nephew, say they were hired as security guards for the festival event, with both claiming they witnessed the deadly crowd surge that saw 10 people killed and dozens more injured. In the filing, Jackson Bush claims he witnessed CPR being performed on attendees, and was forced to pull a lifeless body out of the crowd who ultimately became one of the deceased victims.
Both men also claim to have been injured themselves in the mass casualty event, with Samuel telling reporters he was trampled, leading to a broken hand and back injuries, and Jackson saying he suffered a shoulder injury. The pair also named the security company that hired them in the lawsuit, claiming they were given ‘no training’ and no background checks prior to working the event, per Rolling Stone.
According to TMZ, the lawsuit is one of more than 30 filed in connection with the Astroworld tragedy on Monday, November 22, alone. Scott and others associated with the event are facing billions of dollars worth of lawsuits, including a $2 billion suit filed on behalf of more than 280 attendees.
In a statement to TMZ, a lawyer for Travis Scott accused those filing lawsuits against his client of ‘finger-pointing’, and claimed that no one in the rapper’s ‘crew’ had the authority to stop the show.
Ed McPherson said:
It was reported that the Operations Plan designated that only the festival director and executive producers have authority to stop the show, neither of which is part of Travis’s crew. This also runs afoul of [Houston Police Department’s] own previous actions when it shut down the power and sound at this very festival when the performance ran over 5 minutes back in 2019.
Investigations should start proceeding over finger-pointing so that together, we can identify exactly what transpired and how we can prevent anything like this from happening again.
Scott, 30, has promised to pay for the funeral costs of the victims, and pledged to support other attendees affected by the tragedy.
