Astroworld Security Guards Sue Travis Scott For Traumatic Event Handling Dead Body

It was reported that the Operations Plan designated that only the festival director and executive producers have authority to stop the show, neither of which is part of Travis’s crew. This also runs afoul of [Houston Police Department’s] own previous actions when it shut down the power and sound at this very festival when the performance ran over 5 minutes back in 2019.

Investigations should start proceeding over finger-pointing so that together, we can identify exactly what transpired and how we can prevent anything like this from happening again.