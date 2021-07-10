Atomic Kitten Record ‘Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again)’
Football fans rejoice! Atomic Kitten have officially rerecorded their hit single Whole Again ahead of the final of the Euros tomorrow.
The 21-year-old song became increasingly popular once again in 2018 during the World Cup, with England fans changing the lyrics to, ‘Southgate you’re the one, you still turn me on, football’s coming home again.’
The original lyrics were, ‘Baby you’re the one, you still turn me on, you can make me whole again.’
While the song hadn’t officially been changed, in the wake of England’s recent success at the Euros, and with tomorrow, July 11, marking the final against Italy, the band have reunited to rerecord the track with the new football-friendly lyrics.
The band announced the news of their new single earlier this week. On their official Instagram page, they wrote:
It’s been a whirlwind couple of days, but we are super excited and grateful to be able to contribute to the awesome energy and patriotism that is filling the Streets with a brand new version of Whole Again.
Totally inspired by the England Football fans in support of Gareth Southgate and the super talented England Football team, we Liz, Natasha and Jenny will be singing loud and proud “Football’s Coming Home!”
The original track Whole Again has been streamed more than 88 million times on Spotify and, despite having only been released a few days ago, Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home) has already been streamed more than 487,000 times.
I’m sure the new song will get a fair few more streams tomorrow.
