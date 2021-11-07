Avenged Sevenfold Stop Show To Save Fan At Concert In Resurfaced Footage
Resurfaced footage has revealed how American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold stopped mid-performance to save a fan’s life.
Following the death of eight audience members and injuries of many others as a result of a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival, footage of a performance by Avenged Sevenfold has shown the Californian band halting the music to check on a fan’s wellbeing.
In footage taken at a festival, lead singer M. Shadows can be seen stopping the Graspop Metal Meeting to help an audience member. The clip shows the singer call on security to help, after he spotted someone in the crowd who appeared to be ‘knocked out cold’.
In the video, questioning if the crowd is okay, M. Shadows realises that someone looks ‘really hurt in there’, and alerts the audience and security to get them out. ‘Don’t touch their neck, let someone professional do it,’ he said.
The band’s halting of their performance is met with applause and cheering from the rest of the crowd, as they wait until the fan has been attended to.
M. Shadows can be heard thanking the audience for their cooperation, calling them ‘one of the best crowds’ he’s ever seen.
The post has since amassed over 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments, with users taking to the Reddit thread in support of the band’s response. One said: ‘Bro I swear heavy metal crowds are the nicest crowds.’
Another wrote:
Absolutely man. My kid was telling us about the Travis Scott concert today, and I was saying this exact thing! Motherf*ckers will mosh and legit punch each other, do a f*ckin wall of death no problems. But as soon as someone’s not right, everybody helps them.
Pop concerts and sh*t, people just lose their f*ckin minds ey. So sad.
A third commented: ‘This is what integrity and compassion for your fellow man (or woman) looks like.’
Creditsu/Lowgahn/ Reddit
