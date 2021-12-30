Avicii’s Diary Reveals His Heartbreaking Final Frame Of Mind Before Tragic Death

Alamy

Some of Avicii’s final words have been revealed in a new book that features entries from the DJ’s diary.

Tim – The Official Biography of Avicii is described as an ‘intimate biography of the iconic DJ’, who died by suicide in April 2018.

It is written by journalist Måns Mosesson, who was given ‘unique access’ to Avicii’s notes and conducted interviews with his family, friends and colleagues in the music business in order to gain greater insight into his life.

One diary entry featured in the book was written by the DJ – real name Tim Bergling – in 2015, when he was at the Ibiza Calm rehab centre.

Per US Weekly, it read: ‘It needed to be explained to me very logically and caveman-esque for me to truly understand its nature and how it was harming me. Ouch, pain. Why me pain now? Uncomfortable feeling. Future Tim deal with pain. Future Tim deal with pain better than present Tim because already there’s too many present pains more urgent to deal with.’

In another entry, the artist described his days in hospital as ‘the most anxiety and stress-free days I can remember the past six years’, adding they were his ‘true vacations, as depressing as it might sound.’

Alamy

Avicii’s diary also detailed some of the aspects of his recovery that were ‘a little bit scary’, as well as an entry reportedly written just one day before his death which read: ‘The shedding of the soul is the last attachment, before it restarts!’

In a statement released after his death, the DJ’s loved ones said he was ‘not made for the business machine he found himself in’. They added he would be ‘forever loved and sadly missed’, and that his music would help keep his memory alive.

