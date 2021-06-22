Avril Lavigne Causes Huge Nostalgia Overload With Tony Hawk Sk8er Boi Collab

@avrillavigne/TikTok

He was a boy, she was a girl, can I make it any more obvious? Avril Lavigne and Tony Hawk got together for a TikTok, and fans are losing their minds.

The year was 2002: Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man movie hit cinemas; Pierce Brosnan’s last outing as James Bond finally arrived; Brazil won its fifth World Cup; and Lavigne released perhaps her most famous song, Sk8er Boi.

Advert 10

The Canadian singer-songwriter, 36, recently joined TikTok. She already has more than 750,000 followers, with her first video giving viewers a nostalgia overload.



The video starts with Lavigne lip-syncing the iconic track, before the camera zooms in on her tie. When it zooms back out, it’s Hawk with a big smile on his face, skateboarding up and down a small ramp.

In 2002, Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise was coming to the end of its first run with the fourth game, one year away from kicking off the beloved Underground series.

Advert 10

The TikTok has already been viewed nearly 11 million times. ‘I don’t think you understand how obsessed I am,’ Lauren Paley wrote. ‘Everything about this video is perfect,’ Steve Aoki commented.

‘This is the collab we all wanted in middle school,’ another user wrote. ‘The way Tony just pops back up in my life every now and then in the most random ways,’ another commented.

Many viewers have complimented Lavigne on looking so young – then again, she is only 36. ‘She woke up and just decided she’s 20 years old,’ one wrote. ‘I swear she looks exactly the same,’ another commented.

Advert 10