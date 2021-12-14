Avril Lavigne Is Adapting Her Biggest Hit Into A Feature Film
Say the words ‘skater boy’, and chances are people will think one of two things: ‘Avril Lavigne’, or ‘SHE SAID SEE YOU LATER BOY’.
The hit song Sk8r Boi was released almost two decades ago in 2002, and from primary school discos to throwback club nights it has stood the test of time and still remains a favourite among younger generations.
With the 20th anniversary of the track just around the corner, a now-37-year-old Lavigne is planning to mark the occasion by turning it into a film.
Speaking to the iHeartRadio podcast She is the Voice over the weekend, the singer said the track is still one of her favourites to play live – which is good, considering fans would probably never forgive her if she left it out of her set.
Per Billboard, she explained: ‘Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on some TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me.’
With the fans’ love for Sk8r Boi in mind, Lavigne added: ‘And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film… and take it to the next level.’
The singer didn’t reveal any further details about the proposed film, and it currently remains unclear whether a studio is attached to the project, but if it’s half as good as the song then Lavigne is definitely on to something.
As for the origins of the track, Lavigne commented:
You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps, jocks.
It’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love. The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl but like she’s too cool for him but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations.
With the plot of the film already clear, let’s hope it’s not too long before we see it play out on screen.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]