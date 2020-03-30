Backstreet Boys Reunite To Perform 'I Want It That Way' During Quarantine FOX/sweetpea_1129/Twitter

We wanted it that way, and the Backstreet Boys just delivered exactly that. Kind of.

The iconic boyband just reunited from the comfort of their own homes to deliver a unique performance of their timeless hit I Want It That Way, as part of Fox and iHeartRadio’s Living Room Concert for America.

It is the first of its kind to provide relief and support for Americans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Brian Littrell kicked off the performance from his home in Atlanta by belting out the infamous line: ‘You are, my fire. My one, desire,’ before Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough came in with the harmony.

Each of the Backstreet Boys sung their solo lines and Nick and Kevin were even accompanied by their kids during the home concert. Iconic.

It goes without saying the nostalgic performance went down a treat with people on social media, who were more than impressed with the social distancing edition of the 90s classic.

One fan tweeted: ‘Proud of @backstreetboys for doing this and being a part of this tonight.’ While another added: ‘That Backstreet Boys facetime performance was appropriately surreal for this moment, and I enjoyed EVERY DAMN MOMENT #iHeartConcertonFOX’.

The Living Room Concert for America was hosted by Elton John and featured performances from Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Tim McGraw, Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day, Camilla Cabello, H.E.R., Sam Smith and more.

The hour-long benefit special raised funds for health care workers and first responders working on the frontline to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Donations made during the concert also went to Feeding America, a non-profit organisation which feeds more than 46 million people through its 200+ food banks, as well as First Responders Children’s Foundation, which provides support to the families of first responders who are struggling financially during the coronavirus outbreak.

At the of writing there have been 143,055 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,513 deaths in the US, while 4,856 are confirmed to have fully recovered from the virus.

Backstreet Boys Reunite To Perform 'I Want It That Way' During Quarantine PA Images

On Sunday, March 29, president of the United States Donald Trump said social distancing measures in the states will be in place through to April 30 and backed off his original claims that he hoped the country would have ‘opened up’ by Easter Sunday.

His words came after the US’ top infectious disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, said America could see as many as 100,000 to 200,000 deaths as a result of the pandemic.