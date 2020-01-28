Bad Bunny Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant In Emotional New Song ‘6 Rings’
Singer Bad Bunny has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in an emotional new song titled 6 Rings.
The Puerto Rican singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, dropped the new track on Monday, January 27, following the NBA star’s death on Sunday.
The song is entirely in Spanish, but features commentary from Kobe’s 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.
Bad Bunny also sampled Kobe’s retirement speech, which he used to bring the song to a close. The basketball player can be heard thanking the crowd and saying ‘Mamba out’, before the audience starts to chant his name.
The song’s title, 6 Rings, is said to be a reference to Kobe’s five NBA titles, plus his marriage to Vanessa Bryant.
Kobe was clearly a big inspiration to Bad Bunny, as the singer emphasises in his track.
One lyric, translated by Stereogum, reads:
You taught me that everything in life is done with passion/ And to win you have to have a heart.
As well as honouring Kobe with a song, the Puerto Rican singer took to Instagram to express his emotions over Kobe’s death.
He posted a picture of the basketball player celebrating at a game and explained Kobe had been part of his very first live basketball experience.
Bad Bunny wrote (translated):
I would never have imagined that this would hurt me so much!
I still remember the first time I saw a basketball game, at age 7 with my dad, and it was a game [with] this genius, and from that day on he became my favourite player!!
I have never mentioned it because it does not necessarily have to do with music, but this man has been an inspiration in many ways for me to be what I am today.
Rest in peace!!!! Thank you for inspiring me so much! #RIPMAMBA
Bad Bunny is one of thousands of fans who have paid tribute to the retired NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who both lost their lives in the tragic helicopter accident which also killed seven other people.
Fellow basketball players Michael Jordan and Lamar Odom have both shared heartfelt words about Kobe, with Jordan describing him as his ‘little brother’.
Our thoughts are with all those affected by the awful accident.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
