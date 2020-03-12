Beastie Boys Documentary Directed By Spike Jonze Has A New Trailer

Make Some Noise for the Beastie Boys, because the full trailer for the upcoming feature-length documentary has dropped.

Beastie Boys Story sees band members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz give viewers an insight into the history of the iconic band, revealing personal and intimate details about their musical careers and their 40 years of friendship in what is being called a ‘live documentary experience’.

The film is directed by the band’s long-time friend and collaborator Spike Jonze, who is also known for Her and Where The Wild Things Are. Jonze was also the director of the music video for the band’s hit single Sabotage.

The new trailer is packed to the brim with old footage of Diamond, Horovitz, and Adam Yauch, the third founding member who died in 2012 from parotid cancer. It also shows Diamond and Horovitz on stage in front of an audience discussing how the band rose to success, from being ‘famous in a 14-block radius to being on tour with Madonna’.

The members also discuss the darker aspects of their careers, talking about how they were ‘burning out’ before changing ‘how they wanted to be as people and friends’ and making their comeback to ‘inspire each other and the world’.

Beastie Boys Story is set to be released just days after the 26th anniversary of the number one album Ill Communication, which was released on May 31, 1994. The film will be shown in IMAX cinemas from April 2 and will be available to stream on Apple TV from April 24.