Beyoncé Drops New Song Black Parade To Support Black-Owned Businesses

beyonce drops new song to support black-owned businesses 1 Netflix/beyonce/Instagram

Beyoncé has surprised fans by releasing a new song, Black Parade, on the evening of Juneteenth.

Advert

The singer-songwriter was among a number of celebrities to mark Juneteenth, a holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the US, and perhaps made the biggest contribution to the cause.

The newly released single will support black-owned small businesses in need via BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund, which is administered by the National Urban League.

In a post shared to Beyoncé’s Instagram page, the Run the World singer told her followers that not only will Black Parade benefit black-owned small businesses, but it also ‘celebrates you, your voice and your joy’.

Advert

‘Happy Juneteenth Weekend!’, she wrote. ‘I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power.’

Beyoncé then directed her fans to a link in her Instagram bio, which takes you to a directory on her website that urges fans to join her Black Parade route. On it, she showcases a range of black-owned businesses, from Arts and Design to Home and Living to Wellness and Health.

You can check out a sample of the song in Bey’s post below:

The song itself demonstrates Beyoncé’s pride for her heritage, hometown, womanhood and complexion. ‘I’m going back to the South / Where my roots ain’t watered down,’ she sings. ‘Trust me, they’re gonna need an army / rubber bullets bouncing off.’

This is only Beyoncé’s second release of 2020, after she featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage Remix earlier this year.

What a queen.