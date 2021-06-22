Beyoncé Fans Slam Trick Daddy Following ‘Slanderous’ Claims About Her

PA Images

Beyoncé’s fanbase, known as the Beyhive, have swarmed to her defence after Trick Daddy slammed the singer.

Trick Daddy recently claimed that the 39-year-old can’t sing but, arguably, the 28 Grammys she has under her belt says otherwise.

Advert 10

Making the controversial comments about the Crazy in Love singer, Trick Daddy said, ‘Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherf*cking self. Beyoncé can’t sing.’

PA Images

The rapper continued to say, during his Clubhouse interview:

Beyoncé is to R&B, what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. [Whoever] put him on a level is that? New York lost Biggie and needed a hero. They wanted to be the Mecca of Hip Hop and they just handed it over to Jay-Z.

Advert 10

While Beyoncé is yet to comment on Trick Daddy’s undeniably harsh point of view, her loyal fans have quickly come to her defence.

One person wrote on Twitter, ‘I forgot Trick Daddy even existed but did somebody leave him in the microwave to long or sum cause ikyfl like sir in 15 years no one will barley if even remember you at all worry about that instead of two people leaps and bounds more talented and successful than you [sic]’.

Advert 10

Someone else weighed in saying, ‘Trick Daddy ain’t had a hit since 2004 and he got the nerve to talk about Beyoncé & Jay-Z Man if you don’t sit your faceless behind down somewhere bro’.

Another Beyhive member wrote, ‘Beyoncé literally wrote survivor and that song is bigger than Trick Daddy’s entire catalogue , but she doesn’t write? Y’all gon stop mentioning Beyoncé’s name for likes and shares. [sic]’

Advert 10

A fourth said, ‘Trick Daddy has seen Beyoncé in concert, he knows she can sing. Trick Daddy was one of the opening acts for Beyoncé’s Formation World Tour in Miami… It’s obvious he’s doing all of this for attention.’

Meanwhile, other Twitter-users pointed out how the Beyhive wouldn’t let Trick Daddy get away with saying bad things about Beyoncé.

Advert 10

Someone wrote, ‘Who is Trick Daddy? Because it is a trend because all Beyhive is kicking his ass around the world. They don’t remember what happens to whoever attacks Queen Beyoncé,’ while others shared hilarious comparison videos and GIFS.

I think the moral of the story here is not to mess with Beyoncé and her loyal fans.