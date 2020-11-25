Beyoncé Just Became Most Grammy-Nominated Female Artist In History PA Images

Beyoncé has made history by becoming the most Grammy-nominated female artist of all time, after bagging nine nominations this year alone.

Queen Bey is now tied with Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney with 79 lifetime nominations, putting her in joint-second place.

The only people ahead of her are her husband, Jay-Z, and Quincy Jones, who both have 80 lifetime nominations.

This year’s nominations have seen Beyoncé’s Black Parade nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, while her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage is also nominated for Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Brown Skin Girl is also in the running for Best Music Video, while Black is King has been nominated for Best Music Film.

All she needs to do is win four of the nine nominations in order to become the female artist with the most Grammy wins – a title that’s currently held by Alison Krauss, who has 27 Grammys under her belt.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Bey has bagged nine nominations in a single year. In 2017, Beyoncé led the way with the highest number of Grammy nods, taking home two for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade and Best Music Video for Formation.

‘She’s awesome and she’s been awesome for a long time,’ Harvey Mason Jr, interim boss of the Recording Academy, told USA Today.

‘The level of work that she does and the quality of what she creates has been very consistent. Our voters have loved what she’s done for quite some time, and it’s no different this year.’

Good luck, Queen Bey. We know you can do it.