unilad
Advert

Beyoncé Just Became Most Grammy-Nominated Female Artist In History

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 25 Nov 2020 11:56
Beyoncé Just Became Most Grammy-Nominated Female Artist In HistoryBeyoncé Just Became Most Grammy-Nominated Female Artist In HistoryPA Images

Beyoncé has made history by becoming the most Grammy-nominated female artist of all time, after bagging nine nominations this year alone.

Queen Bey is now tied with Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney with 79 lifetime nominations, putting her in joint-second place.

Advert

The only people ahead of her are her husband, Jay-Z, and Quincy Jones, who both have 80 lifetime nominations.

BeyonceBeyoncePA Images

This year’s nominations have seen Beyoncé’s Black Parade nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, while her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage is also nominated for Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Brown Skin Girl is also in the running for Best Music Video, while Black is King has been nominated for Best Music Film.

All she needs to do is win four of the nine nominations in order to become the female artist with the most Grammy wins – a title that’s currently held by Alison Krauss, who has 27 Grammys under her belt.

Advert

Of course, this isn’t the first time Bey has bagged nine nominations in a single year. In 2017, Beyoncé led the way with the highest number of Grammy nods, taking home two for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade and Best Music Video for Formation.

beyoncebeyoncebeyonce/Instagram

‘She’s awesome and she’s been awesome for a long time,’ Harvey Mason Jr, interim boss of the Recording Academy, told USA Today.

‘The level of work that she does and the quality of what she creates has been very consistent. Our voters have loved what she’s done for quite some time, and it’s no different this year.’

Advert

Good luck, Queen Bey. We know you can do it.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Joe Biden Makes History As First Presidential Candidate With 80 Million Votes
News

Joe Biden Makes History As First Presidential Candidate With 80 Million Votes

Airline Won’t Allow People To Fly WIthout COVID Vaccine
News

Airline Won’t Allow People To Fly WIthout COVID Vaccine

Helicopter Crew Discovers Giant Metal Monolith In Remote Desert
News

Helicopter Crew Discovers Giant Metal Monolith In Remote Desert

Asteroid The Size Of Golden Gate Bridge Heading Towards Earth At 56,000mph
Science

Asteroid The Size Of Golden Gate Bridge Heading Towards Earth At 56,000mph

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Music, Beyonce, Now

Credits

USA Today

  1. USA Today

    Beyoncé leads Grammy nominations, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift score big

 