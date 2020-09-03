unilad
Biffy Clyro’s Unusual Cover Of Cardi B’s WAP Is Freaking People Out

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 03 Sep 2020 17:58
BBC/Atlantic Records

We’ve all heard of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s wet ass p*ssies, but are they as wet as Biffy?

Yep, I can confirm it’s just as creepy to write that as it is to hear Biffy Clyro’s usual Radio 1 Live Lounge cover of WAB, and judging by Twitter, I’m not the only one who thinks so.

While some people jokingly described the cover as a hate crime, others pointed out that a white all-male band covering a song about two Black women owning their sexuality kind of misses the mark…

Anyway, you can make your own mind up, but don’t say I didn’t warn you:

While some people praised the Scottish band for coming up with an imaginative cover, most of the response has been, well, grim.

‘Biffy Clyro covering WAP is Scotland’s biggest shame,’ one person tweeted, while another added: ‘Had sleep paralysis this morning and Biffy Clyro doing WAP was at the end of my bed.’

A third joked: ‘We’ve been through so much this year, but I think that Biffy Clyro cover of WAP might be the thing that finally finishes me off.’

However, others accused the band of misogyny, with one person tweeting: ‘Biffy Clyro are hardly covering WAP on live lounge n changing it to WAB – Wet As Biffy. That’s lit rally the most misogynistic thing tae happen this year a actually despise men [sic].’

Another added:

Listen I’m a huge Biffy Clyro fan, I love WAP and I love covers which reimagine songs in new and interesting ways, so in a vacuum I enjoy their cover of WAP… but I wish they hadn’t chosen a song by two Black women owning their sexuality, it misses the mark there.

Meanwhile, some people actually quite liked the bizarre cover, with one person describing it as ‘the most incredible thing I have ever heard.’

Each to their own, eh?

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Music, BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, Biffy Clyro, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, WAP

 