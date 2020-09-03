Biffy Clyro's Unusual Cover Of Cardi B's WAP Is Freaking People Out BBC/Atlantic Records

We’ve all heard of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s wet ass p*ssies, but are they as wet as Biffy?

Yep, I can confirm it’s just as creepy to write that as it is to hear Biffy Clyro’s usual Radio 1 Live Lounge cover of WAB, and judging by Twitter, I’m not the only one who thinks so.

While some people jokingly described the cover as a hate crime, others pointed out that a white all-male band covering a song about two Black women owning their sexuality kind of misses the mark…

Anyway, you can make your own mind up, but don’t say I didn’t warn you:

While some people praised the Scottish band for coming up with an imaginative cover, most of the response has been, well, grim.

‘Biffy Clyro covering WAP is Scotland’s biggest shame,’ one person tweeted, while another added: ‘Had sleep paralysis this morning and Biffy Clyro doing WAP was at the end of my bed.’

A third joked: ‘We’ve been through so much this year, but I think that Biffy Clyro cover of WAP might be the thing that finally finishes me off.’

However, others accused the band of misogyny, with one person tweeting: ‘Biffy Clyro are hardly covering WAP on live lounge n changing it to WAB – Wet As Biffy. That’s lit rally the most misogynistic thing tae happen this year a actually despise men [sic].’

Another added:

Listen I’m a huge Biffy Clyro fan, I love WAP and I love covers which reimagine songs in new and interesting ways, so in a vacuum I enjoy their cover of WAP… but I wish they hadn’t chosen a song by two Black women owning their sexuality, it misses the mark there.

Meanwhile, some people actually quite liked the bizarre cover, with one person describing it as ‘the most incredible thing I have ever heard.’

Each to their own, eh?