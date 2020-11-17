Big Sean Champions Post Malone And Nas For UNILAD’s First Apple Music Certified Playlist

Big Sean Champions Post Malone And Nas For UNILAD's Apple Music Certified Playlist Roc Nation/PA Images

To celebrate UNILAD Sound joining Apple Music as an official curator, we’ve enlisted none other than Big Sean to put together our first playlist on the platform.

UNILAD Sound will be bringing you four regularly-updated playlists to cater to your every mood. From hand-picked, house-selected gems, to playlists crafted and created by both established and emerging artists, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

With four platinum albums under his belt and no less than three Billboard-topping records, Big Sean was a no-brainer when it came to enlisting an artist for our first Certified playlist, which you can listen to below.

UNILAD Sound Joins Apple Music PA

Big Sean, real name Sean Anderson, began his career releasing mixtapes. His first official release, Finally Famous: The Mixtape caught the attention of Kanye West, who signed Sean to his GOOD Music label in 2007. After building a following online and releasing more mixtapes, Big Sean eventually released his debut studio album in 2011. The record, Finally Famous, reached number three on the Billboard 200, and was later certified platinum.

Two years later, in 2013, Sean released his second studio album Hall of Fame, which also hit number 3 on the Billboard 200, and has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Since then, albums Dark Sky Paradise, I Decided and Detroit 2, released in 2015, 2017 and 2020 respectively, all topped the Billboard 200 chart.

Big Sean PA

Big Sean has collaborated with a lot of artists. From Post Malone to Eminem, Travis Scott to Lil Wayne, the rapper’s no stranger to blending a mix of styles in his music. It’s no surprise, then, that Sean has included a hugely eclectic group of tracks for our Certified playlist.

Featuring tunes from Nas and Freddie Gibbs, Teyana Taylor, Royce da 5’9, Kaash Paige and more, Big Sean gives us a glimpse of the sounds he’s listening to at the moment, as well as – of course – some fresh cuts of his own.

Check it out below:

