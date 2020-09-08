Big Sean Says He Wanted To ‘Give Up’ On Life Before Making New Album Detroit 2

When I see someone say “you was speaking to me” or people being inspired in some way even if it’s just to turn the fuck up n go get it, it makes me feel incredible because that was my goal, in my heart that’s what I hoped for. That’s why stayed so late every night for.

I don’t know if my album Detroit 2 is goin #1 or not, that would be crazy if it did, but I feel like it’s already #1 to me because all I put into it, what I went through to make it and the impact it’s had on some of you. I’m too grateful for that alone!