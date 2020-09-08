Big Sean Says He Wanted To ‘Give Up’ On Life Before Making New Album Detroit 2
Big Sean has spoken out about his struggles with mental health, stating that he had wanted to ‘give up’ on his life until a few years ago.
The 32-year-old rapper – whose real name is Sean Anderson – opened up to fans over Twitter, revealing he had learned a lot while making his new album Detroit 2, and said he felt he ‘should share a couple on my heart’.
Explaining that ‘a lot of it is in the music’, Sean went on to speak candidly about having had suicidal thoughts ‘until the past few years’, and explained that he is now thankfully in a better place with his mental health.
Sean tweeted:
I didn’t realize how important it was to embrace the ups n downs of life and enjoy (in joy) taking active steps to better it. it’s the Journey!
I thought doing what I loved would always make me happy and satisfied, so when I got tired of it, I was confused and it drove me insane. Later i realized I was just growing n had to gain a new mentality and foundation on many levels n re-discover my passion! And try new things..
He added:
That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to learn how to do, I pray if and when it happens to you, you just hold on to your faith! You may discover more passions if it’s meant to be as well. Not sure if we are only meant to do one thing in life, who knows for sure…
Sean admitted that while he was working on his latest album, he had felt ‘worried’ that it was taking him too long, while bringing additional stress to his life. He also worried about whether people would still even want to hear from him.
Sean knew he ‘couldn’t rush’ the album, and credits listening to God and to himself when figuring out when the time was right:
That’s one of the hardest things to do as an artist was be on my time, and not the time everyone kept telling me is right for me. I had to learn MY timing isn’t everyone else’s timing n that’s fine.
Sean then went on to thank his fans, listeners, and other artists who ‘feel me through the music’, sharing and mentioning his music on their platforms.
Such individuals have ‘inspired’ Sean to be ‘more supportive of art and speak up’, and he remarked how he now feels a ‘sense of community in music and less competition’.
Sean continued:
When I see someone say “you was speaking to me” or people being inspired in some way even if it’s just to turn the fuck up n go get it, it makes me feel incredible because that was my goal, in my heart that’s what I hoped for. That’s why stayed so late every night for.
I don’t know if my album Detroit 2 is goin #1 or not, that would be crazy if it did, but I feel like it’s already #1 to me because all I put into it, what I went through to make it and the impact it’s had on some of you. I’m too grateful for that alone!
Many fans have come forward to praise Sean for shedding light on such a serious issue, with many thanking him for creating music that has spoken to them during difficult times.
Detroit 2 is out now.
If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone.
Topics: Music, Big Sean, Bounce Back, Detroit 2, Mental Health, Now, Sean Anderson