Big Sean's New Album Debuts At Number One, Beating Tekashi 6ix9ine's By 50,000 Units PA/Tekashi69/Instagram

Big Sean has just landed his third number one album on the Billboard 200 chart, with newly released Detroit 2 topping the list.

Detroit 2 beat Tekashi 6ix9ine’s TattleTales by 50,000 units. Big Sean’s shifted 103,000 equivalent album units in total, including 2,000 traditional album sales.

This is the third consecutive time the 32-year-old rapper has had an album reach number one, with Detroit 2 following on from the previous successes of 2015;s Dark Sky Paradise and 2017’s I Decided.

Detroit 2 even managed to topple Taylor Swift’s Folklore following its impressive six-week reign, Billboard reports.

Taking to Twitter, Big Sean – real name Sean Anderson – wrote:

My goal was to inspire YOU to turn yourself up in all ways, Mind, Body, n Soul. Life isn’t promised as we can see, so HAVE FUN and thank you so much for the #1 album for a 3rd time in a row! Let’s KEEP GOING, Why Would I stop?! #Detroit2

Opening up about how personal the process of making the album was, Big Sean tweeted:

I sacrificed my privacy, I put so many emotions and lessons I learned the hard way into this music and gave a honest glimpse into my heart! it wasn’t easy, nights I thought of Offing myslef [sic] cause Life was too heavy, but the lock in was worth it!

Just last week, Big Sean spoke out about his struggles with mental health, explaining to fans that he had previously wanted to ‘give up’.

Opening up to fans over Twitter, Sean revealed he had learned a lot while making Detroit 2, and said he felt he ‘should share a couple on my heart’.

He wrote:

I don’t feel like this currently, but I had never gone through wanting to kill myself, give up on my life until the past few years and I didn’t realize how important it was to embrace the ups n downs of life and enjoy (in joy) taking active steps to better it. it’s the Journey!

Explaining that ‘a lot of it is in the music’, Sean went on to speak candidly about having previously had suicidal thoughts, before stating that he is now thankfully in a better place with his mental health.