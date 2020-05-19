Billboard Tells Tekashi 6ix9ine Every Reason His Song Didn't Go To Number One This Week 6ix9ine/Instagram/arianagrande/Instagram

Billboard has detailed exactly why Tekashi 6ix9ine didn’t get a number one record after the rapper accused the charts company of ‘cheating’.

Though getting to the top spot is a competition for artists, most musicians behave graciously – at least in public – when they miss out to another performer, knowing they can always try again next week.

Evidently, Tekashi is not like most musicians. The rapper slammed Billboard on Instagram on Sunday, May 17, claiming the company had manipulated the charts after a forecasting site showed Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s new tune Stuck With U would hit No. 1, while Tekashi’s new song Gooba looked set to come in second place.

Gooba ultimately came third in this week’s charts, behind Stuck With U and Doja Cat’s Say So. After Tekashi accused Billboard of being ‘corrupt’ and ‘playing favourites’, the company hit back with a detailed article titled How Billboard Came to Its Calculations in This Week’s Race For the Hot 100 No. 1.

The company released the details ‘in the interest of transparency’, explaining the calculations that went into the determinations of final rankings and the stats accumulated by the two songs that beat Gooba.

The company de-bunked Tekashi’s claims one by one, starting with the apparent discrepancy in streaming numbers.

The streaming numbers used to calculate the Hot 100 chart comes from data providers, who give a post-audit number to Billboard, meaning streaming numbers visible to the public on audio and video data platforms don’t accurately reflect the number included in the calculations.

The company only counts US-based YouTube plays, which is why it counted 55.3 million streams for Gooba rather than the global total of 180 million.

Billboard also pointed out the forecast Tekashi cited in his Instagram video had not been provided by Billboard itself, meaning the calculations that went into the rankings he quoted were different to those used for the Hot 100.

As for the sudden spike in Stuck With U sales; that likely comes down to sales on Thursday, May 14, which marked the final day of the tracking week, when signed Stuck With U singles were made available on Grande and Bieber’s online stores.

Though Tekashi claimed many of the sales were made by ‘six credit cards’, the company assured it conducts audits on all sales reported and works with data partners to recognise bulk purchases, which are removed from the final sales total.

Billboard stressed that it was open about all relevant information with Tekashi’s team, though the rapper obviously isn’t keen to believe the figures.

According to the chart company’s calculations, Stuck With U achieved 28.1 million US streams, 26.3 million in radio airplay audience and 108,000 sold in the tracking week, while Gooba had 55.3 million US streams, 172,000 in radio airplay audience and 24,000 sold – hence the song’s third place ranking.

The evidence presented by the company seems irrefutable, though Tekashi appears determined he can still take the top spot as he shared a picture with a number of credit cards and wrote: ‘Don’t worry we going #1 next time’.

Of course, if the rapper paid attention to Billboard’s calculations he’d probably realise that any attempt at bulk purchases would be counter-intuitive to his mission, but I suppose that’s his problem.