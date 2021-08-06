Billie Eilish Awkwardly Ignores Superfan On Zoom Call

billieeilish/Instagram/@billie.takis.duh/TikTok

Billie Eilish appears to ignore a gleeful superfan in a clip from a recent Zoom call.

The ocean eyes singer-songwriter has been the subject of controversy on a few occasions recently, whether it’s resurfaced footage of Eilish mouthing an anti-Asian slur when she was younger or allegedly ‘queerbaiting’ in a slumber party video. However, she clearly isn’t phased by critics who think she’s in her ‘flop era’.

In a snippet of a Zoom call between Eilish and some of her superfans, some think she was lagging – others believe she was awkwardly ignoring them.

Posted on TikTok by @billie.takis.duh, the clip shows a presenter telling a fan she has one last question before she has to go. ‘It wasn’t a question but thank you, I love you so much Billie,’ she tells the star.

Rather than saying anything back, Eilish appears to just stare at the screen until the fan is ejected from the call. ‘Why is Billie like that LMAO,’ one user wrote.

The video has racked up more than 1.5 million views and 6,300 comments. ‘She looked so done LMFAO,’ one wrote. ‘You can literally see her moving/breathing when she’s ‘lagging’,’ another commented. ‘Y’all saying she lagged but it seems like she moved perfectly fine,’ a third wrote. ‘The longest two seconds silence in the history of silence,’ a fourth wrote.

Unfortunately, there are several more unsavoury comments from people criticising Eilish’s appearance and harshly taking issue with her ‘not even cracking a smile’ in response to the fan, accusing her of ‘changing’ despite the fact the vast majority of people don’t even know her. ‘The way you guys switch up on celebrities as if they aren’t real people is shocking,’ one wrote.

Eilish recently spoke about the prospect of disappointing her fans in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. ‘I really want to not make them feel like I’m gone, you know, cause I’m not, I’m right here and I’ve been here the whole time,’ she said.

‘I think the hard thing is that we haven’t done shows, I haven’t had a way to actually prove to them that I’m still theirs. And I think that that’s tough and I think that it’s made them go crazy and I totally understand it and I feel the same. It’s made me go crazy too,’ Eilish explained.

Eilish’s brother Finneas was also forced to step in recently when a fake interview with the singer went viral, filled with false quotes about her wanting to be ‘broke and poor’ to relate to her fans.