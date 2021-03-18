unilad
Billie Eilish Broke An Instagram Record By Dyeing Her Hair

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 18 Mar 2021 13:19
Billie Eilish has broken a new Instagram record, by unveiling her new blonde transformation.

The singer, who is known for her unique black hair and green roots, shocked fans when she revealed her new luscious locks.

Not only did Billie pretty much break the internet with her new do, she even broke the Instagram world record for the fastest time to receive one million likes on a single post.

It only took six minutes to rack up the million likes, breaking the record previously held by Selena Gomez on her 26th birthday in 2018, BBC Newsround reports.

The picture now has more than 17 million likes, which means it’s in the top 10 most liked Instagram posts of all time. Now, that really is an accolade for a hair do.

Billie’s big reveal came after some fans correctly guessed she was wearing a wig beneath her bandanas and hats at the Grammy’s earlier this week, where she won Record of the Year.

On Wednesday, March 17, the 19-year-old uploaded a video of herself doing an iconic hair flip, and asking fans: ‘Did you guess correctly?’

She then uploaded a still picture of her new hair colour – the record-breaking post – alongside the caption, ‘Pinch me.’

However, while it doesn’t seem like anyone was expecting Billie to go for such a natural look, the Bad Guy singer did tell fans she planned to switch up her look after the release of her documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.

Billie EilishPA Images
‘I’m changing [my hair] after the doc comes out. It will be the end of an era. I’m gonna give you a new era,’ she wrote on her Instagram story back in December 2020.

It has been a big week for Billie, who beat off competition from Megan Thee Stallion to win Record of the Year at Monday, March 16, evening’s ceremony.

Eilish dedicated her award, for Everything I Wanted, to Megan, saying the rapper deserved it for her track Savage Remix with Beyoncé.

She said:

This is really embarrassing for me. I was going to write a speech about how you deserve this but then I was like ‘there’s no way they’re going to choose me.’ I was like, ‘it’s hers!’ You deserve this.

A Grammy, an Instagram world record and a new hair do, what next, Billie?

Topics: Music, Billie Eilish, Grammys, Instagram

