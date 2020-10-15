Billie Eilish Calls To ‘Normalise Real Bodies’ After Trolls Body Shame Her
After being body shamed earlier this week, singer Billie Eilish shared a video about normalising ‘real bodies’.
The video itself was originally made by Youtuber Chizi Duru, and calls out the damaging effects that social media can have on perceptions of how a woman’s body should look.
18-year-old Billie was recently targeted by cruel trolls after she was photographed out and about in LA wearing a vest top and shorts. The Grammy-winning singer usually opts for baggier clothes in a deliberate move to stop people making personal comments about her body.
In the video, Duru states:
Y’all gotta start normalising real bodies, okay? Not everybody has a wagon behind them, okay? Guts are normal – they’re normal. Boobs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn’t real.
Duru uploaded the video to Instagram last week, captioning it:
In case someone needed a reminder…. Instagram has warped a lot of y’all into thinking NORMAL bodies are abnormal. NO.
Not every black girl has a shelf behind them. Stomach pudge is completely normal. Most boobs SAGGGG. And to all my mamas out there, it’s ok! You brought LIFE into this world sis.
The video resonated with many women, with plenty of Duru’s followers praising her for standing up against such a damaging yet all too prevalent narrative.
Billie later uploaded a photo of herself to Instagram captioned, ‘Do you really want to go back in time?’ Some fans have interpreted this as being a reference to previous comments she has made about body shaming.
This is unfortunately not the only time Billie has had to contend with strangers making uncalled for remarks about her body, with fame, success and immense talent apparently being no barriers to those who enjoy hurting people from behind their computer screens.
In May this year, Billie released a powerful short film titled Not My Responsibility, which had originally been seen during her recent Where Do We Go? world tour.
In the film, Billie focuses on the invasive opinions about her appearance that far too many people believe they have a right to express, stating:
Do you know me? Do you really know me? You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear; some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others; some people use it to shame me.
Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?
You can watch it here:
According to a 2019 report from the Mental Health Foundation, 31% of teenagers felt ‘ashamed’ in relation to their body image, with young women being most likely to express dissatisfaction with their bodies.
The effects that a nasty remark can have on a person’s self confidence can be profound, and shouldn’t be taken lightly.
We all need to listen to Chizi Duru’s wise words, and think about how we can work towards supporting each other rather than tearing each other down.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Billie Eilish, body shaming, Instagram
CreditsCHIZI DURU/Instagram and 3 others
CHIZI DURU/Instagram
Billie Eilish/Instagram
Billie Eilish/YouTube
Mental Health Foundation