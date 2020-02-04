Billie Eilish Defends Drake After Everyone Called Him Creepy Over Text Exchange

billie eilish defends drake PA Images

Billie Eilish has defended Drake, months after he was deemed ‘creepy’ when the then-17-year-old revealed that she and the rapper had been texting.

The teenager made the revelation in November last year, describing the 33-year-old rapper as ‘the nicest dude I’ve ever spoken to’ – something that caused concern among her fans, who couldn’t wrap their heads around why Drake, a grown man, would be texting a teenage girl almost half his age.

Now though, the Bad Guy singer has responded to the claims that Drake is creepy, saying people are too ‘sensitive’ and have simply overreacted to the situation.

PA Images

Billie, now 18, defended Drake and their texting relationship, basically saying he’s just a fan of her work and there isn’t anything wrong with that.

She told Vogue:

The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now. Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the f*ck is that sh*t?”

Her argument didn’t do much to convince her fans though, who still deemed the 33-year-old’s behaviour as ‘gross’ and ‘manipulative’. Others said his behaviour was akin to grooming.

Considering this isn’t the first time Drake has texted teenage girls – more specifically, underage girls, as the age of consent in Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles is 18 – it’s easy to see why the singer’s fans are concerned about their ‘friendship’.

Especially because in 2018, Millie Bobby Brown revealed Drake had been texting her, stating: ‘We just texted each other the other day and he was like “I miss you so much”, and I was like “I miss you more”.’

The Stranger Things actor also said they spoke about boys, with him giving her advice. ‘I love him,’ she added. Millie was 14 at the time, leading many to question why the rapper would be telling her he missed her in the first place.

While one person said it was understandable if Millie has a crush on Drake, they continued that he had ‘no business texting her “I miss you so much”.’ Another described it as ‘absolutely creepy’ that the rapper ‘gives advice on boys’ to the now-15-year-old.

Similar to Billie, Millie also defended their friendship, writing on her Instagram story shortly after people expressed their concern: ‘Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird… for real.’

She said people should spend their time discussing ‘real problems’ instead, writing, as per Complex:

Im very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U dont get to choose that for me.

Drake Millie Bobbie Brown Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Drake has not commented on the situation at this time.