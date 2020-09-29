Billie Eilish Drops First Trailer For Documentary Coming Out Next Year billieeilish/Instagram/Apple

Billie Eilish has dropped the first teaser trailer for her new documentary.

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry will hit cinemas and arrive on Apple TV+ in February next year. While details are sparse at the moment, the feature-length film is set to look at the ocean eyes singer’s life.

The 18-year-old has been teasing the documentary for the best part of a year, having announced it back in December 2019. Now, we’ve got a sneak peek at the kind of home movie footage we can expect in the film.

Advert

Check out the teaser trailer for Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry below:

The film is directed by R.J. Cutler, produced in collaboration with Eilish’s label Interscope Records and Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Little is revealed in the trailer, bar a release date and some archive footage of Eilish as a small child sitting by a piano. As reported by Billboard, multiple sources claim that the singer-songwriter received $25 million for the documentary.

Advert

Eilish earlier said, via NME: ‘I’ve seen no part of it. I’m terrified. I’m freaked out. They’ve been filming since like July of 2018… who has that much footage of them that they’ve never seen? I’m terrified.’

At the 2020 Grammys, Eilish became the first woman ever to win Album, Record and Song of the Year, plus Best New Artist, in one fell swoop. She also picked up Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut LP When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Advert

Eilish and her brother and producer Finneas have released two tracks this year, My Future and No Time to Die, the latter attached to Daniel Craig’s upcoming James Bond film. However, they have no intentions of releasing a ‘bummer COVID record’, instead waiting until it’s safe to tour again.

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry hits cinemas and Apple TV+ in February 2021.