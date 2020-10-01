Billie Eilish Drops Music Video For James Bond’s No Time To Die

Billie Eilish/YouTube/Universal Pictures

Billie Eilish has dropped the music video for her James Bond theme, No Time To Die.

Earlier this year, the world got to listen to the Grammy-winning artist’s song for Daniel Craig’s final 007 movie. However, this came before the escalation of the current pandemic and the film’s delay, leaving it looping on fans’ playlists for months on end.

No Time To Die is set to hit cinemas in November; as such, it’s the perfect time for the 18-year-old to release her music video for the spectacular track.

Check out the music video for No Time To Die below:

Up until now, the theme had been used in a brief preview with clips from the movie. Now, the full video has been revealed for Bond and Eilish fans alike.

Eilish is the youngest musician in history to record a Bond theme. In a recent interview with NPR, the ocean eyes singer explained that she and Finneas, her brother and creative partner, had long discussed the prospect of making a song for the series.

When the chance finally came along, ‘It was pretty surreal and very exciting… I mean, it was pretty boring and difficult at first, because we didn’t really know where to start, but once we figured out where we were going with it, it was so much fun and so satisfying,’ she said.

Finneas added, ‘We were very passionate and it was a life-long dream of ours, so we didn’t take the opportunity to put our hat in the ring lightly.’

No Time To Die hits UK cinemas on November 12, before releasing in the US on November 20.

