Billie Eilish Faces ‘Racist’ Backlash After Sharing Favourite Cartoon Character

PA Images/Montreality/YouTube

Billie Eilish is facing criticism once again in the wake of an old interview resurfacing in which she reveals her favourite cartoon character.

The Ocean Eyes singer recently received backlash after a video of her mouthing an anti-Asian slur emerged on TikTok.

Eilish claims to have been 13 or 14 at the time the video was made, and has since apologised for the use of the word, claiming that she didn’t realise it was offensive at the time.

PA Images

Her apology read, ‘I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word. This song was the only time I’d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family.’

‘Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry,’ she continued.

However, Eilish has now found herself in hot water again after she said her favourite cartoon character was Cindy from The Boondocks in a resurfaced interview.

In the clip, Eilish expresses how much she related to the character and said, ‘[Cindy] is me if I did all the things I thought about doing.’

For those of you who aren’t clued up on what The Boondocks is, it’s a sitcom written by a Black creator which is filled with jokes about the Black community.

Eilish’s favourite character, Cindy, is a white girl known for using a ‘blaccent’ and has interests in stereotypically Black things, according to Buzzfeed News.

People on social media have since criticised the Your Power singer for her comments. One person wrote, ‘The show is literally based off of black stereotypes that black people can laugh at… Cindy’s whole character is pretending to be black so the fact that she relates to her is a little concerning.’

Sony Pictures Television

Another person agreed, branding Eilish as a ‘culture vulture’. They continued, ‘That character was literally placed in the Boondocks to satirize white girls who build their entire personality off hip-hop culture… And that’s her fave.’

Eilish is yet to comment on the new criticism she’s received.