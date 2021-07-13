Billie Eilish Fires Back At Haters With Brutally Self-Aware Video

@billieeilish/TikTok

Billie Eilish has hit back at haters who say she’s in her ‘flop era’.

The singer-songwriter has been marred with controversy in recent weeks: firstly, videos emerged from when she was younger of her appearing to mock Asian accents and apparently mouthing an anti-Asian slur, for which she has apologised; secondly, she faced criticism for her favourite cartoon character, who happened to be white and known for using a ‘Blaccent’.

There’s also the trolls who’ll take any opportunity to bring down someone who’s popular. In her latest TikTok video, Eilish isn’t having any of it.

The video shows the 19-year-old rolling her eyes under a comment which reads: ‘Is it just me or is Billie in her flop era like why does she suck now.’

In the caption, she’s far more direct with her critics, writing: ‘Literally all I see on this app… eat my dust my tits are bigger than yours.’

There’s been a few videos from former ‘stans’ claiming Eilish is in her ‘flop era’, with some taking issue with her new NDA track while others are trying to sell off tickets for her upcoming gigs. ‘Between her being so messy atm and none of these songs clicking with me I’m not spending $40 on this,’ one user wrote, discussing her vinyl release.

‘I don’t think the song is bad but I just can’t see myself at a concert listening to this LMAO. Don’t Smile at Me is her best era,’ another commented.

However, other fans have been calling people out for essentially joining in with the crowd. ‘Y’all just roll with the popular opinion. A few people say it’s bad now everyone agrees, but a week ago she was y’all’s idol,’ one wrote. ‘Y’all just upset she’s not sad anymore,’ another commented. ‘No one complained about her music until y’all cancelled her… y’all just mad,’ a third wrote.

Eilish addressed the earlier videos, saying she was ‘appalled and embarrassed… regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry.’

Speaking to BBC Breakfast in February, she said she’d stopped reading online comments ‘because it was ruining my life… it’s weird, the cooler things you get to do, the more people hate you. It’s crazy.’

‘Cancel culture is crazy. The internet is just a bunch of trolls. A problem is that a lot of it is really funny. I think that’s the issue, I think that’s why nobody really stops,’ Eilish added.