Billie Eilish Had The Biggest Global Track Of 2019

Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy has been named as the biggest global single of 2019 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), with the teenage singer beating the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande.

The goth-pop single is the fifth track on Eilish’s debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and was released to critical acclaim.

Topping charts in more than 15 countries across the globe, Bad Guy went on to become Spotify’s second-most streamed song worldwide in 2019, and was also Shazam’s most searched-for track. Such accomplishments are made even more remarkable when you consider she’s still only 18 years old.

Released alongside her first album on March 29, 2019, Bad Guy won Eilish Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 62nd Grammy Awards in January 2020, with Eilish being the youngest-ever artist to win the latter category.

Chief executive of IFPI Frances Moore said:

Billie Eilish has taken the world by storm with her incredible voice and genre-defying sound. She is also an artist who addresses important issues like mental health in her lyrics that clearly resonate with her fans all over the world. We wish her success for what will no doubt be another standout year.

The IFPI Global Digital Singles Chart is the only ranking that accurately measures consumption across the mediums of audio streaming, video streaming and permanent downloads on a global scale.

The ranking of each track is based upon the relative value of each type of consumption, with Bad Guy heading up the top 10 with 19.5 global converted track equivalents (millions).

In second place was US rapper Lil Nas X’s breakout hit Old Town Road, which pulled in 18.4 million converted track equivalents in 2019.

In third place, with 16.1 million converted track equivalents, was Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’s Latin pop song Señorita.

The IFPI Global Digital Single of 2019 marks the second annual award announced this year from IFPI’s global charts, with Taylor Swift having already been named as the Global Recording Artist of the Year 2019. This was the second time Swift brought home the award, the first time being in 2014.

Eilish came in at fourth place on this earlier list, published March 2, 2020, with chief executive Moore stating:

The ‘top 10’ showcases some of the brightest and most talented artists from around the world, from newer stars, such as Billie Eilish and BTS, to legacy acts like The Beatles and Queen. This range demonstrates how people’s love of music can be continually ignited by new and diverse artists and yet endures across decades. I congratulate all the artists in the chart.

Congratulations to Billie Eilish on this phenomenal achievement!