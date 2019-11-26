Billie Eilish Has Done The Exact Same Interview Third Year In A Row

Vanity Fair/YouTube

It started with Ocean Eyes. Now, three years later, Billie Eilish is a certified superstar.

When she first sat down with Vanity Fair for an interview in 2017, she was only 15 years old. With 257,000 followers on social media, she was on the precipice of worldwide stardom.

For the third year running, she’s done the same interview, with the same questions, once again. But with more than 40 million followers, Billie Eilish has transformed from up-and-coming artist to full-on phenomenon.

As the interview shows, Eilish has had a pretty incredible couple of years, going from a relatively successful teen to worldwide superstar, selling out arena tours and appearing on countless magazine covers.

The Bad Guy singer has topped headlines consistently over the past three years, whether it be her unique style or award-winning tunes.

In the years since the first interview, Eilish has scooped wins at the American Music Awards and built a following the likes of which some performers can only dream of. As she sat down with the publication, she said: ‘Y’all been asking for it, so here we are.’

Commenting on her rise to fame, Eilish said:

Back then [in 2018] I thought it was the biggest I was ever gonna be, and I thought it was the most I was ever gonna be recognized, and it was the most anyone was gonna know me. It was the most money that I would have, the most clothes I’d have, the most shoes that I’d have, and what’s crazy [is] it wasn’t. Success is not how well people know you, it’s how you’re looked at. I can’t believe people care so much about me. The most important thing right now probably would be maintaining my happiness, which I’ve been experiencing for the first time in many years lately. I like being famous. It’s very weird, but it’s very cool.

Following the release of Eilish’s first full album – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas O’Connell said the next release will be more ‘experimental’, allowing to her to evolve her sound.

.@finneas shares how him and Billie celebrated their #GRAMMYs nominations on the #AMAs red carpet pic.twitter.com/KSPFNcfbbl — billie eilish updates (@eilishupdates) November 25, 2019

Finneas told Billboard:

I think so far, in album two… there’s just a lot of stories we felt we didn’t get to tell yet. We’re just trying to tell all those and we’re being a little bit experimental. I think if you’re not trying to change things a little bit, you’re not evolving. So I think we’re just trying to embrace everything that we are proud of in our music and also just try new things and experiment and give people stuff to look forward to.

