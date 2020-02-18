Billie Eilish Has Stopped Reading Instagram Comments Because It Was ‘Ruining Her Life’

When you feel that you have no public voice, and somebody does have a public voice, it seems so immeasurable in that equality scale of whose voice is louder.

And you feel like your voice is very quiet. Even though on platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, it can reach them directly.

So I think you might reach someone, a famous celebrity, and you might think, ‘sticks and stones, nothing I can say is actually gonna be potent to them’. But it’s all very equal online.