Billie Eilish Just Made Grammys History By Winning The Big Four
Billie Eilish has made Grammys history after winning ‘The Big Four’ last night, January 26.
The 18-year-old Bad Guy singer won awards for Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist. This makes her the youngest person to be nominated for, and to win, awards in all four general-field categories in the same year.
Eilish has already broken several records and even features in the Guinness World Records 2020 book for the youngest female artist to get a number one album in the UK with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
She also achieved the most simultaneous Billboard Hot 100 entries by a female totalling at 14 tracks.
Eilish worked closely with brother Finneas O’Connell on her award-winning album, and the pair didn’t think they would win against the likes of fellow nominees Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Lana Del Ray and Vampire Weekend.
Eilish kept her part of the speech short but sweet, saying she thinks the award should have in fact gone to Ariana Grande, adding that her song Thank U, Next ‘got her through some sh*t’.
Billie’s brother Finneas had more to say, however.
He said:
Thank you to the Recording Academy, thank you again to our team, our family – people that supported us from the beginning.
To me – we didn’t make a speech for this because we didn’t think this album would win a Grammy. We didn’t think it would win anything, ever.
We wrote an album about depression and suicidal thoughts and climate change and being the bad guy; whatever being the bad guys means. And we stand up here confused and grateful.
Finneas also received the award for Non-Classical Producer of the Year.
Despite losing out to Eilish for Album of the Year, Lizzo went on to win three awards. The 31-year-old won Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album, and Best Traditional R&B Performance.
Along with her four Grammys, another recent achievement for Eilish is being the youngest person to perform the James Bond theme song. The 18-year-old singer has taken the title from Sam Smith, who was 23 when they recorded Writing’s On The Wall for Spectre. They had themselves dethroned Adele, who was 24 when she featured on the Skyfall soundtrack three years earlier.
The film, which is being released in April, will be the last Bond movie with Daniel Craig starring in the titular role – a role he’s played since 2006.
