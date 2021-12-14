Billie Eilish Opens Up About Watching Porn At A Young Age And How It Impacted Her Sex Life

Alamy

Billie Eilish has said she feels ‘devastated’ to have been exposed to ‘so much porn’ after she started watching it at a young age.

The singer discussed the impacts of the adult content during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show this week, when she said, ‘As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace.’

Eilish, who is 19 years old, sings about distracting herself with pornography in her new single Male Fantasy, in which she alludes to the over-the-top nature of the videos by saying: ‘She would never be that satisfied, it’s a male fantasy’.

Speaking to Stern, Eilish admitted she ‘used to watch a lot of porn’, and that she started watching porn when she was 11.

She said consuming such content helped her feel like ‘one of the guys’, but that it ‘really destroyed her brain’, adding: ‘I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.’

Eilish was further impacted by the fact that the porn she was watching was frequently violent or ‘abusive’, so much so that she believes it interfered with her wellbeing by causing sleep paralysis and night terrors. As she got older and became sexually active, Eilish also found that she was ‘not saying no to things that were not good’ when having sex.

She explained: ‘It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to.’

The 19-year-0ld expressed anger that porn ‘is so loved’, as well as anger at herself ‘for thinking that it was okay’.

She continued: ‘The way that vaginas look in porn is f*cking crazy. No vaginas look like that. Women’s bodies don’t look like that. We don’t come like that.’

As the conversation turned to her love life, Eilish admitted that just last year she believed she’d be ‘single for the rest of [her] life’, and that she ‘genuinely couldn’t even picture [herself] in a relationship of any sort’.

She has since got over that feeling, though admitted it is ‘really hard to meet people when people are either terrified of you or think that you’re out of their league’.

Last year, a report by the British Board of Film Classification revealed that British teenagers are increasingly turning to porn as an educational tool to fill the gaps left by schools, and that most children had viewed pornography they found disturbing or overly aggressive, The Guardian reports.

Many of the respondents also expressed belief porn influenced how they behaved in sexual encounters.