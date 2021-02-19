unilad
Advert

Billie Eilish Requests Restraining Order Against Man Allegedly Sending Death Threats

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 19 Feb 2021 08:15
Billie Eilish Requests Restraining Order Against Man Allegedly Sending Death ThreatsPA Images/billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish is said to be seeking a restraining order against a man who has allegedly been sending her death threats and camping out near her home.

Court documents apparently reveal Eilish claiming a man called John Hearle has been camped by a school over the road from her house in Los Angeles since summer last year.

Advert

He is said to watch her every time she goes in and out of her home, making abusive gestures, such as pretending to slit his throat.

Billie Eilish Confronts Body Shamers By 'Shedding Layers' Of Clothes On StagePA Images

In the court documents, seen by TMZ, the 19-year-old goes on to claim that Hearle has sent her concerning letters, in which he threatens physical harm, with messages such as, ‘You can’t get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me. You will know that soon the water will rise, and you might very well die. You will die.’

Understandably, Eilish and her family are said to have been left shaken by the man’s alleged behaviour, especially given his close proximity to her home.

Advert

The singer has asked a judge to issue a court order, which would require Hearle to stay at least 200 yards away from her and her parents at all times.

Billie EilishPA Images

Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed it is investigating the situation, but at this stage no arrests have been made. According to TMZ, the judge has granted the order.

It comes after a judge extended another restraining order against a man who travelled from New York to Los Angeles to show up at Eilish’s home. On one occasion, he is said to have walked up to the family’s front porch and began reading a book.

Advert

In June 2020, the restraining order was extended, meaning the person is not allowed to travel within 100 yards of Billie or her family for the next three years.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Trump Supporters Planning To Storm Capitol Again On March 4, Lawmaker Warns
News

Trump Supporters Planning To Storm Capitol Again On March 4, Lawmaker Warns

All New Zealand Schools Will Offer Free Sanitary Products To End Period Poverty, Jacinda Ardern Says
News

All New Zealand Schools Will Offer Free Sanitary Products To End Period Poverty, Jacinda Ardern Says

Adorable Pet Cat ‘Cries’ Into Security Camera When Owners Leave
Animals

Adorable Pet Cat ‘Cries’ Into Security Camera When Owners Leave

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It
Life

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Music, Billie Eilish, death threats, Los Angeles

Credits

TMZ

  1. TMZ

    BILLIE EILISH CLAIMS MAN SENDING DEATH THREATS ... Staking Out Her House for Months

 