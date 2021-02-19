Billie Eilish Requests Restraining Order Against Man Allegedly Sending Death Threats

PA Images/billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish is said to be seeking a restraining order against a man who has allegedly been sending her death threats and camping out near her home.

Court documents apparently reveal Eilish claiming a man called John Hearle has been camped by a school over the road from her house in Los Angeles since summer last year.

He is said to watch her every time she goes in and out of her home, making abusive gestures, such as pretending to slit his throat.

PA Images

In the court documents, seen by TMZ, the 19-year-old goes on to claim that Hearle has sent her concerning letters, in which he threatens physical harm, with messages such as, ‘You can’t get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me. You will know that soon the water will rise, and you might very well die. You will die.’

Understandably, Eilish and her family are said to have been left shaken by the man’s alleged behaviour, especially given his close proximity to her home.

The singer has asked a judge to issue a court order, which would require Hearle to stay at least 200 yards away from her and her parents at all times.

PA Images

Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed it is investigating the situation, but at this stage no arrests have been made. According to TMZ, the judge has granted the order.

It comes after a judge extended another restraining order against a man who travelled from New York to Los Angeles to show up at Eilish’s home. On one occasion, he is said to have walked up to the family’s front porch and began reading a book.

In June 2020, the restraining order was extended, meaning the person is not allowed to travel within 100 yards of Billie or her family for the next three years.