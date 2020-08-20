Billie Eilish Says Donald Trump Is ‘Destroying America’
Billie Eilish has spoken for America: ‘Donald Trump is destroying our country.’
The ocean eyes singer voiced her support for Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris at the party’s National Convention last night, August 19.
The 18-year-old is the youngest artist to speak at the event this year. With Eilish now old enough to vote in the US, she’s using her platform to urge Americans to vote like their ‘lives depend on it’.
Biden shared Eilish’s speech to his Twitter feed, writing: ‘I’ll just say what @billieeilish said: vote like your life depends on it. #DemConvention.’
The artist opened by saying: ‘You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about.’
We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality, and that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who is building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.
Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depends on it – because they do. The only way to be certain of our future is to make it ourselves. Please register, please vote.
The singer went on to perform her newest single My Future, alongside brother Finneas O’Connell. Eilish has only released one other song this year, No Time To Die, the accompanying single to November’s upcoming James Bond film of the same name.
Eilish was one of many to condemn the current US president, with former POTUS Barack Obama delivering an incredible speech in support of Biden and Harris, praising them for having ‘concrete policies that will turn their vision of a better, fairer, stronger country into reality’.
Obama emphasised how the Trump administration is ‘counting on your cynicism. They know they can’t win you over with their policies. So they’re hoping to make it as hard as possible for you to vote, and to convince you that your vote doesn’t matter’.
That’s how they win. That’s how they get to keep making decisions that affect your life, and the lives of the people you love. That’s how the economy will keep getting skewed to the wealthy and well-connected, how our health systems will let more people fall through the cracks.
That’s how a democracy withers, until it’s no democracy at all. We can’t let that happen. Do not let them take away your power. Don’t let them take away your democracy.
A vote wasted is a voice lost. As Eilish said, ‘please register, please vote’.
