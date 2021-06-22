unilad
Advert

Billie Eilish Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ After Anti-Asian Videos Surface

by : Hannah Smith on : 22 Jun 2021 07:43
Billie Eilish Says She's 'Embarrassed' After Anti-Asian Videos SurfacePA Images/choerriluvr/Twitter

Billie Eilish has apologised after a video of her mouthing an anti-Asian slur emerged on TikTok.

Eilish said she was ‘appalled and embarrassed’ at the footage, which she says was taken from her singing along to a song when she was 13 or 14.

Advert

In a statement, the singer said she was addressing the incident after ‘being labeled something that I am not.’

Billie Eilish issues statement after accusations of racism (Billie Eilish/Instagram)Billie Eilish/Instagram

She wrote:

I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word. This song was the only time I’d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family.

Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry.

Advert

In her statement on Instagram, Eilish also denied mocking Asian accents and speaking in a ‘Blaccent’ in other clips posted to the site appeared to show her doing so, saying she had been ‘speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice.’

‘It is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in NO way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent or culture in the SLIGHTEST,’ she said, adding, ‘anyone who knows me has seen me goofing around with voices my whole life.’

Although stressing that she had used the slur without knowing what it meant, Eilish acknowledged that the re-surfaced video had caused hurt to many of her fans, and said ‘it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it.’

Advert

She concluded, ‘I not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality.’

Billie Eilish apologised for using anti-Asian slur (Billie Eilish/Instagram)Billie Eilish/Instagram

The singer addressed the accusations several days after the videos first appeared online, with comments on her Instagram posts in recent days filled with fans urging her to respond to the controversy.

Eilish has also faced backlash over the past week over claims she has been ‘queerbaiting,’ although others have defended her from the accusations, saying fans are not entitled to know everything about the 19-year-old’s sexuality.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Trump Needs To Pay $570,000 Debt To El Paso Before He Tours Border, Judge Says
News

Trump Needs To Pay $570,000 Debt To El Paso Before He Tours Border, Judge Says

White Police Officer Found Guilty Of Beating Undercover Black Colleague At BLM Protest
News

White Police Officer Found Guilty Of Beating Undercover Black Colleague At BLM Protest

More Than 45,000 People Now Want Jeff Bezos To Stay In Space
Technology

More Than 45,000 People Now Want Jeff Bezos To Stay In Space

Stephen King Has Triskaidekaphobia
Film and TV

Stephen King Has Triskaidekaphobia

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: Music, Billie Eilish

Credits

Billie Eilish/Instagram

  1. Billie Eilish/Instagram

    I love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this.

 