Billie Eilish Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ After Anti-Asian Videos Surface
Billie Eilish has apologised after a video of her mouthing an anti-Asian slur emerged on TikTok.
Eilish said she was ‘appalled and embarrassed’ at the footage, which she says was taken from her singing along to a song when she was 13 or 14.
In a statement, the singer said she was addressing the incident after ‘being labeled something that I am not.’
She wrote:
I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word. This song was the only time I’d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family.
Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry.
In her statement on Instagram, Eilish also denied mocking Asian accents and speaking in a ‘Blaccent’ in other clips posted to the site appeared to show her doing so, saying she had been ‘speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice.’
‘It is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in NO way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent or culture in the SLIGHTEST,’ she said, adding, ‘anyone who knows me has seen me goofing around with voices my whole life.’
Although stressing that she had used the slur without knowing what it meant, Eilish acknowledged that the re-surfaced video had caused hurt to many of her fans, and said ‘it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it.’
She concluded, ‘I not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality.’
The singer addressed the accusations several days after the videos first appeared online, with comments on her Instagram posts in recent days filled with fans urging her to respond to the controversy.
Eilish has also faced backlash over the past week over claims she has been ‘queerbaiting,’ although others have defended her from the accusations, saying fans are not entitled to know everything about the 19-year-old’s sexuality.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Music, Billie Eilish
CreditsBillie Eilish/Instagram
Billie Eilish/Instagram
I love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this.