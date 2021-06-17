Billie Eilish Slammed After ‘Racist’ Video Surfaces Online

lcxvy/TikTok/CBS/PA

Billie Eilish has come under fire after an apparently ‘racist’ video surfaced online, alleging to show her mimicking an Asian accent and using a racial slur.

The footage, which has been shared on TikTok by user @lcxvy, appears to show the 19-year-old singer using a derogatory, racist slur used against Asian, often Chinese, people.

Advert 10

At another point in the video, which is comprised of two clips, @lcxvy alleges that Eilish’s brother, Finneas, calls her out for ‘talking with a blaccent’.

You can watch it here:

Loading…

Some of those commenting on the clips have suggested that Eilish had been 14 years old at the time, though it is unclear how old these clips actually are.

Advert 10

Many fans were saddened and disappointed to see Eilish apparently using this sort of offensive language, with one person commenting:

I love her so much and I am attached to her, but now I’m disappointed.

Another said: ‘It doesn’t matter if this is a joke or if she was 14. She needs to address this. We’re not sensitive for wanting her to address this.’

PA Images

Advert 10

However, others have defended Eilish, suggesting her behaviour in the video was due to her Tourette’s syndrome, a condition she has previously opened up about.

Eilish revealed she had Tourette’s via her Instagram story in 2018, writing:

I’ve never mentioned [my Tourette Syndrome] on the internet because nobody thinks I’m deadass. As well as the fact I’ve just never wanted people to think of Tourettes every time they think of me.

Tourette’s Syndrome is a neurological condition that affects the nervous system. Those who have it may exhibit involuntary physical or verbal tics.

Advert 10

Eilish has previously said her tics are physical rather than verbal, and that she has taught herself ‘ways of suppressing my tics and certain techniques to help [reduce] them when I don’t want to be distracting in certain situations.’

@billieeilish/Instagram

This latest controversy comes shortly after Eilish’s alleged boyfriend Matthew Vorce was slammed after screenshots alleging to show some of his old tweets and Facebook comments emerged.

These tweets and comments, which have not yet been verified as authentic, allegedly show the 29-year-old actor using racist, homophobic and sexist language.

Advert 10

Neither Eilish or Vorce have commented on the alleged screenshots, which have been widely shared on social media.