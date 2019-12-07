Billie Eilish Thinks Trump Will Be Re-Elected Because ‘Some People Just Love Horrible People’

PA Images

Billie Eilish has said the thought of Donald Trump getting re-elected ‘breaks her heart’, but she thinks he will be because ‘some people just love horrible people’.

With the next President of the United States being elected in November next year, candidates are already campaigning – with 15 Democrats and three Republicans currently in the race.

This information isn’t lost on Billie, who turns 18 this month and will be eligible to vote in the US for the first time next year, and who is actively seeking to learn more about the election and what it entails.

The 17-year-old was speaking to the Los Angeles Times ahead of the election, which sees Trump vying for presidency alongside Joe Walsh and William F. Weld after he was elected in 2016.

The Bad Guy singer said in the Grammy Awards issue she is going to make sure she does ‘all of [her] research’ before casting her vote in the upcoming election, stating that she currently doesn’t know what ‘the right thing’ to do is.

She added:

I think it’s so funny when a lot of adults think that they know what’s right.

The singer said she’s ‘pretty worried’ about the 2020 election, stating: ‘I think stupid Trump is probably going to get reelected, and that makes my heart break. You know, some people just love horrible people. It’s weird.’

Not only is Billie looking to educate herself on the matter, but she is also using her influence to hopefully increase turnout among her younger fans – bringing voter registry and eco-activism booths for Greenpeace and Global Citizen to every single show on her upcoming tour.

The 17-year-old’s most recent interview comes just days after she was shamed online for not knowing who Van Halen are, with many saying she should know who they are because of the industry she works in.

Not to worry though, because Wolfgang Van Halen, the band’s bassist and son of lead guitarist Eddie Van Halen, soon took to Twitter to support the young star.

If you haven’t heard of @billieeilish, go check her out. She’s cool. If you haven’t heard of @VanHalen, go check them out. They’re cool too. Music is supposed to bring us together, not divide us. Listen to what you want and don’t shame others for not knowing what you like. — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) December 2, 2019

Urging his fans to ‘go check her out’, Wolfgang wrote: ‘Music is supposed to bring us together, not divide us. Listen to what you want and don’t shame others for not knowing what you like.’

Incredible. Luckily, Billie doesn’t need to know who the band are to be one of the most successful artists of 2019 and be a complete badass while doing it.

You do you, girl.

