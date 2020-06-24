Billie Eilish Unfollows Everyone On Instagram After Calling Out 'Abusers' PA/billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish has left her fans puzzled after she suddenly unfollowed every single person on Instagram.

The American singer-songwriter has racked up more than 64 million followers on the social media platform, but while she still has a big audience for her own posts it seems she’s no longer interested in seeing anyone else’s.

Eilish did previously say she’d be willing to drop a few of the people she was following, though the complete cull is unexpected.

In a post shared on her to Instagram stories, before the unfollowing spree, the 18-year-old addressed her followers and vowed to support those who had been abused.

She wrote:

If I am following your abuser, DM me and I will unfollow them. I will support you.

A short while later, Eilish deleted the post and apparently set about removing everyone from her feed, including her brother, Finneas, who she collaborates with on her music and live shows.

At the time of writing, June 24, the singer’s Instagram page does say she is following one person, though no users show up on the link.

Fans have been quick to speculate about the cull, with some suggesting she may have been hacked, though there are no unusual posts or comments from her account to suggest as much.

It’s possible Eilish was trying to make a statement by vowing to unfollow ‘abusers’, and then unfollowing everyone, though it seems unfair to cast everybody under the same label when a number of those she followed will no doubt have been nothing but good people, with some possibly victims of abuse themselves.

A number of people took to social media to discuss the move, with one account specifically noting she ‘unfollowed Ansel Elgort, XXXTENTACION, and Chris Brown’ after sharing the post about abusers, as well as Justin Bieber, who recently had to defend himself against a sexual assault allegation.

One fan claimed to have heard that Eilish unfollowed people because she was ‘getting hate’, though another argued that she chose to unfollow everyone in order to avoid drawing specific attention to the ‘abusers’ she unfollowed in support of her fans.

With the post about unfollowing abusers gone, Eilish’s Instagram Story is now home to a number of posts showing her support of the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as posts encouraging people to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eilish hasn’t commented publicly on the move, so only time will tell if she chooses to start following people again.