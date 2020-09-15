Billie Eilish Won’t Release Her Second Album Until COVID-19 Is Over
Billie Eilish’s brother and producer Finneas has revealed that she won’t be releasing her second album until the coronavirus pandemic is over.
The siblings are reportedly working hard on the eagerly anticipated follow-up to When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which scooped up no less than three Grammy awards following its 2019 release.
However, the pair won’t be releasing a new album until it’s once again safe to tour, and they’re also keen to avoid releasing a ‘bummer COVID record’.
Speaking about recording the album at his Los Angeles home, Finneas told the Herald Sun:
Billie and I are full steam ahead on her next record, I’m working on my own album too. I haven’t suffered at all because of my set-up.
Billie and I can work one-on-one, and I’m working remotely with other artists who FaceTime me and ask if I want to work on a song.
Eilish and Finneas have already released two tracks this year, My Future and No Time to Die, the latter being the theme song for Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as James Bond.
Finneas has also recently brought out his solo track, What They’ll Say About Us, a song which he dedicated ‘to all who have had to endure this year’.
In a statement, Finneas explained that he had drawn inspiration from a protest rally as well as from the story of Nick Cordero, a Broadway actor who died at the age of 41 after becoming ill with coronavirus:
Some will overcome and wake up again. [O]thers, tragically may not. This song is dedicated to all who have had to endure this year.
I hope this song can offer some sort of comfort to those who may need it.
However, Finneas has promised that both he and Billie will be holding fire when it comes to releasing albums until the world is on the other side of the virus, telling the Herald Sun, ‘Billie’s album, and my album, they won’t be a bummer COVID record’.
He added:
I have a desperate desire not to release them during COVID-19. It’s the vaccine record! I want it to be the album everyone’s out dancing in the streets to.
Billie has not yet spoken out about her plans for the release of her second album. UNILAD has reached out to her representatives for further comment.
