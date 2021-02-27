Billie Eilish’s Fans Accuse Ex-Boyfriend Of ‘Grooming’ Her After Documentary

PA Images/Apple+

Following the release of Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, fans have raised concerns over the age of the singer’s ex-boyfriend.

The new documentary on the Bad Guy singer was released this week, and details her former relationship with Brandon Quention Adams.

Adams, who goes by the name ‘Q’ and performs under the stage name 7:AMP, met Eilish at one of her concerts in 2018 when she was 16 and he was 22 before the pair started dating.

Apple+

Due to the five-and-a-half-year age gap between the pair, and Eilish being just 16 at the time they started dating, fans are now accusing Q of ‘grooming’ her.

The couple reportedly broke up in 2019 after Q failed to support Eilish at her 2019 Coachella performance.

The documentary shows Eilish discussing her relationship with a friend as she explains that Q had broken his hand after punching a wall, and that she was trying to get him to go to therapy, Insider reports.

Soon after, the pair broke up – something which she says was down to the two of them not wanting the same things.

Apple+

Since the documentary aired, fans took to Twitter to discuss the singer’s past relationship, with some calling the age gap ‘gross’.

One person wrote, ‘Nobody wants to talk about Billie Eilish dating a 22-year-old when she was 16… that’s gross,’ while another said, ‘So am I the only one concerned that Billie Eilish was groomed by her ex boyfriend? She was 16 and he was 22 when they started dating.’

Another Twitter-user said, ‘Uhmmm can we talk about Billie Eilish having a 21 year old boyfriend at 16. What did he have in common with a 16 yr old?.’

Meanwhile, others said that they were glad the relationship between the two had ended.