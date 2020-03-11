Billie Eilish’s Middle Name Means She Was Destined For Greatness

Billie Eilish PA Images

Billie Eilish’s parents must have known she’d be a success because they appear to have pre-empted her career with their choice of middle name.

At just 18 years old, the American singer-songwriter has taken the world by storm. She made Grammy’s history this year by taking home Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist, and has been credited with creating the best James Bond theme tune ever.

She had the biggest global track of 2019 with Bad Guy, a track taken from her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and inspires fans outside of her music by confronting body shamers.

So, it’s safe to say she’s doing pretty well for herself. As it turns out, though, Billie’s singing career may have been written in the stars – or at least on her birth certificate.

Billie’s full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell. Obviously she chose the first two names to use for her professional persona, and I don’t think I need to point out that she didn’t go on to become a pirate, which leaves ‘Baird’ as the source of the eerie link.

According to ancestry.com, Baird is an ‘occupational name from Gaelic bàrd’, meaning ‘poet’ or ‘minstrel’ – a travelling musician and singer common between the 11th and 15th centuries.

So there you have it – Billie’s name made her destined to be a performer, and she’s done an incredible job of fulfilling the role. Admittedly it would be interesting to see if she decides to change track and pursue a new life as a pirate, but until then we can continue to enjoy her music.

The singer opened up about her unusual name during an interview with the BBC in 2017, where she referred to Eilish as her middle name and explained how it had beaten out pirate to become second in line.

She explained:

[Eilish] is my middle name. So I’m Bille Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell. [Pirate is] pretty weird, right? Pirate was going to be my middle name but then my uncle had a problem with it because pirates are bad. Then Baird is my mother’s name.

Sure enough, Billie has her mum, Maggie May Baird – an actor and singer-songwriter – to thank for her musical name as Maggie decided to include her maiden name when naming her daughter.

Of course, it’s very possible Billie would have gone on to become the incredible singer she is no matter what her name was, but it’s interesting to know her name was predictive of her career.